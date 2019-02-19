Venezuela crisis: President Trump issues stern warning to Maduro’s supporters

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to members of Venezuela’s military who continue to help President Nicolas Maduro to stay in power.

Trump said they are risking their future and their lives, urging them to allow humanitarian aid into the country.

Speaking to a cheering crowd mostly of Venezuelan and Cuban immigrants, Trump held out an offer to members of Venezuela’s military and its leadership “to help forge a safe and prosperous future for all of the people of Venezuela” but warned that those who continue to support Maduro will be given no quarter.

“If you choose this path, you will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out,” Trump said. “You will lose everything.”

President Trump said he wants a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela but that all options remain open.

