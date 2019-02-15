Venezuelan opposition leader, Guaido insists country will receive aid

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido insists humanitarian aid will enter Venezuela on February 23, further setting the stage for a showdown with the government of Nicolas Maduro.

President Maduro is resisting foreign efforts to send food and medicine to the hyperinflationary country suffering from rising hunger.

An aid convoy supplied by the United States and Colombia arrived in Cucuta last week, where it is being held in warehouses.

As head of the National Assembly, Guaido invoked constitutional provisions last month to assume the interim presidency, but Madruro has been pushing back.

