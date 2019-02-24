Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Voters outnumber ballot papers in Kaduna state
Voters outnumber ballot papers in Kaduna state
Voters outnumber ballot papers in Kaduna state

Image result for Voters outnumber ballot papers in Kaduna stateIt’s been a busy day in the Country as Nigerians vote in the Presidential and National assembly elections across the States.
Voting has been concluded in many states just as Counting and collation of ballots get underway in other states.

In Kaduna State, voters out numbered ballot papers leading to allegations of diversion in some polling units in Kaduna state, especially in the Barnawa, Narayi and Ungwan Boro communities.

But hours later, more ballot papers were made available and the process resumed, running into the night.

The voters are calling for improved preparation ahead of the governorship and state assembly election.

