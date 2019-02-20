Home Politics #NigeriaVotes We’ve achieved 100% configuration of Smart Card Readers – INEC
We’ve achieved 100% configuration of Smart Card Readers – INEC
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
0

We’ve achieved 100% configuration of Smart Card Readers – INEC

0
0
now viewing

We’ve achieved 100% configuration of Smart Card Readers – INEC

now playing

NAF destroys Boko Haram camp in Borno

now playing

Updated: Shi'ite members protest at Foreign Affairs ministry in Abuja

now playing

Army chief orders officers to deal with electoral violence

now playing

One killed, several persons injured during Kwara APC campaign

now playing

INEC completes reconfiguration of card readers in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission said it has achieved 100 per cent completion of the configuration of the Smart Card Readers.

The INEC Chairman stated this at the daily briefing of Nigerians adding that it is concluding arrangements ahead of Saturdays Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He also said that stakeholders who were invited to examine the sensitive materials deposited at the CBN have submitted positive reports of full compliance.

Prof Yakubu said that the commission has also embarked on the deployment of sensitive materials to the 774 local govts areas across the states today while others would be done on Thursday.

Related Posts

NAF destroys Boko Haram camp in Borno

TVCN 0

Updated: Shi’ite members protest at Foreign Affairs ministry in Abuja

TVCN 0

Army chief orders officers to deal with electoral violence

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies