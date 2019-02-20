We’ve achieved 100% configuration of Smart Card Readers – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission said it has achieved 100 per cent completion of the configuration of the Smart Card Readers.

The INEC Chairman stated this at the daily briefing of Nigerians adding that it is concluding arrangements ahead of Saturdays Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He also said that stakeholders who were invited to examine the sensitive materials deposited at the CBN have submitted positive reports of full compliance.

Prof Yakubu said that the commission has also embarked on the deployment of sensitive materials to the 774 local govts areas across the states today while others would be done on Thursday.

