Winners of Lagos Media Marathon road race to get N1 million each

Winners of the Lagos Media Marathon road race will be going home with one million Naira each.

Over six million Naira have been put aside to be won in the first edition of the Lagos Media Marathon billed to take place on the 1st of May this year.

In the breakdown of cash prizes by the organizers, the male and female journalists who emerge top in the 10 kilometre race will take home one million Naira each while the runners-up in the media category will be picking up half a million Naira each.

N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000 have been set aside for the 3rd, 4th and 5th placed finishers in the media category.

For those that will compete outside the media category, they will be handsomely rewarded as the top male and female finishers will be getting N500,000 each.

The Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos Branch and Deputy chairman of the organising committee, Mr. Debo Oshudun said other prizes were still been expected as more sponsors come on board.

