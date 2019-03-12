Women protest inconclusive governorship election in Sokoto

Security operatives fired tear gas at demonstrators who gathered at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Sokoto, to protest against the declaration of inconclusive election in the state.

The protesters, made up of women, were denied access to the INEC office, but still demanded to be let in.

They are demanding that one of the candidates be declared the winner of the election.

Sokoto is one of the six states where the governorship election was declared inconclusive. The others are Benue, Kano, Adamawa, Plateau, and Bauchi.

As at the time of filing this report, the protesting women are still demanding the INEC office be opened to them to submit their message to the resident Electoral Commissioner.

INEC declined talking to journalists as at the time of filing this report.

