World Bank grants $73 million loan to Morocco to create more jobs in private sector

The World Bank has agreed to give Morocco $73 million loan to create jobs in the private sector

The World Bank approved the loan through a six-year-partnership with Morocco, from 2019 to 2024, to help Morocco reduce unemployment.

According to Morocco’s High Commission for Planning, the unemployment rate in Morocco dropped from 10.2 percent to 9.8 percent between 2017 and 2018.

The World Bank also want Morocco to ensure good governance, gender equality, and greater reliance on digitization.

