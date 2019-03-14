Home Health World Kidney day: “Kidney health for Everyone Everywhere”
World Kidney day: “Kidney health for Everyone Everywhere”
World Kidney day: "Kidney health for Everyone Everywhere"

World Kidney day: “Kidney health for Everyone Everywhere”

Bill to establish National Renal Centre passes second reading

Today is world kidney day!. The World Kidney Day is a global awareness campaign aimed at raising awareness and education about the importance of kidney health.

Eight hundred and fifty million people worldwide are now estimated to have kidney diseases from various causes.

Image result for World Kidney day: "Kidney health for Everyone Everywhere"

Chronic kidney disease causes at least two point four million deaths every year.

It is now the 6th fastest growing cause of death and likely to be the 5th leading cause of Years of Life Lost by 2040.

This year’s theme is “Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere”, aiming to highlight the growing burden of kidney disease and kidney health disparity and inequity worldwide.

