Zero Discrimination Day 2019 – 'Act to change laws that discriminate'
Zero Discrimination Day 2019 – 'Act to change laws that discriminate'

Zero Discrimination Day 2019 – 'Act to change laws that discriminate'

Today is UN Zero Discrimination Day. It is a day when UNAIDS calls on countries to examine discriminatory provisions in their laws and policies and make positive changes to ensure equality, inclusion and protection.

“Human rights violations are happening all over the world because of discriminatory laws and practices,” said Michel Sidibé, Executive Director of UNAIDS. “Laws must protect, not cause harm. All countries must carefully examine their laws and policies in order to ensure equality and protection for all people, without exception.”

On Zero Discrimination Day, UNAIDS recalls the equal dignity and worth of every person, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and is calling for action to change discriminatory laws and practices, which are a significant barrier for access to health and other services.

 

