Zimbabwe: 23 gold miners feared dead in floods

At least 23 gold miner in Zimbabwe are feared to have drowned underground after heavy rains flooded two mines.

Police said rescue teams were trying to pump out the water and search for bodies and any survivors at the mines near the town of Kadoma.

Reports say, the two mines, called Silver Moon Mine and Cricket Mine, are run by registered companies.

But the illegal workers are said to have gone underground late on Tuesday without the owners’ knowledge.

Heavy rain then destroyed a dam wall, causing the floods.

According to reports, a total of 38 artisanal miners went underground across the two mines.

