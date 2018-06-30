Buhari arrives in Mauritania for AU General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Mauritania for the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government scheduled for June 30 to July 2, 2018.

President Buhari took off from the Katsina Airport where governor Aminu Masari led other members of the government to wish the president farewell.

Meanwhile, Togolese President was in Nigeria on Friday to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on various situations across the West African sub-region.

The ECOWAS Chairman also informed President Buhari that a joint meeting between the Central and West African Countries has been scheduled for 30th of July 2018.

