Home News Africa Buhari arrives in Mauritania for AU General Assembly
Buhari arrives in Mauritania for AU General Assembly
Africa
International
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Buhari arrives in Mauritania for AU General Assembly

0
0
now viewing

Buhari arrives in Mauritania for AU General Assembly

now playing

ECOWAS to discuss ways of ending insecurity in Nigeria - Gnassingbe

now playing

Lagos tanker fire: Families of affected victims call for support

now playing

Buhari expresses shock, sorrow over Lagos tanker explosion

now playing

Buhari launches world's largest population based survey

now playing

Nigerian govt not holding killer herdsmen to account - Amnesty

Image result for Buhari departs Katsina for AU Ordinary Session in MauritaniaPresident Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Mauritania for the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government scheduled for June 30 to July 2, 2018.

President Buhari took off from the Katsina Airport where governor Aminu Masari led other members of the government to wish the president farewell.

ALSO READ: ECOWAS TO DISCUSS WAYS TO END INSECURITY IN NIGERIA

Meanwhile, Togolese President was in Nigeria on Friday to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on various situations across the West African sub-region.

The ECOWAS Chairman also informed President Buhari that a joint meeting between the Central and West African Countries has been scheduled for 30th of July 2018.

Related Posts

ECOWAS to discuss ways of ending insecurity in Nigeria – Gnassingbe

TVCN 0

Lagos tanker fire: Families of affected victims call for support

TVCN 0

Buhari expresses shock, sorrow over Lagos tanker explosion

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies