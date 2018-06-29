Fire kills 15, injures 70 in Central Nairobi

At least fifteen persons have died and 70 injured after a fire swept through a market and nearby homes in central Nairobi.

The blaze, which started in the early hours of the morning, broke out in a timber yard and spread through Gikomba market.

ALSO READ: NINE DEAD, 60 VEHICLES BURNT IN LAGOS TANKER EXPLOSION

Some victims were taken to Kenyatta National Hospital whilst a 15th fatality was at Mama Lucy Hospital.

Gikomba is the heartbeat of a huge informal market, selling everything from second-hand clothes to hardware. It has been damaged several times by fire.

Share this: Tweet



