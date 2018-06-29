Home News Africa Fire kills 15, injures 70 in Central Nairobi
Fire kills 15, injures 70 in Central Nairobi
Fire kills 15, injures 70 in Central Nairobi

At least fifteen persons have died and 70 injured after a fire swept through a market and nearby homes in central Nairobi.

The blaze, which started in the early hours of the morning, broke out in a timber yard and spread through Gikomba market.

ALSO READ: NINE DEAD, 60 VEHICLES BURNT IN LAGOS TANKER EXPLOSION

Some victims were taken to Kenyatta National Hospital whilst a 15th fatality was at Mama Lucy Hospital.

Gikomba is the heartbeat of a huge informal market, selling everything from second-hand clothes to hardware. It has been damaged several times by fire.

