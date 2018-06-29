Update: Nine dead, 60 vehicles burnt in Lagos tanker explosion

No fever than nine people have died and more than 60 vehicles were burnt when a fuel-laden truck exploded on the Otedola area bridge in Lagos.

Bimbo Agbebiyi reports that burnt vehicles, Dark, thick smoke billowing into the sky leaves no one in doubt about the tragedy that just took place.

A tanker laden with petrol was said to have exploded on Otedola bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, engulfing more than 50 vehicles.

Onlookers watched with teary eyes, as the inferno consume passengers who couldn’t make it out of their vehicles.

Emergency Response

The state emergency response squad had their hands full moving the burnt bodies from the scene. The Lagos State Emergency management agency and other relevant agencies got to work to recover more victims in the incident.

The Lagos Police command has also deployed five hundred police men to help in crowd control. So far, 9 persons have been confirmed dead with 4 critically injured.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state traffic management agency has given traffic situation. The General manager, Musa Olawale said motorists must find alternative routes and be patient with his team.

As at the the time of filing this report, the emergency responders are clearing the highway.

Lagos State Govt commiserates

While commiserating with families of victims who lost their lives and property in the explosion, Lagos state governor directed that the team work all night to clear the debris.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Kehinde Bamigbetan, described the incident as a sad development, unfortunate and regrettable.

