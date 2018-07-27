Home News Dino resurfaces, says he spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized
Dino resurfaces, says he spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized
News
Nigeria
0

Dino resurfaces, says he spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized

0
0
now viewing

Dino resurfaces, says he spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized

now playing

Gunmen kill newly elected APC LG chairman in Imo

now playing

Two killed, 7 injured as Boko Haram attacks Borno community

now playing

APC beyond a party that exists mainly for elections - Oshiomhole

now playing

Gunmen kill at least four persons in Zamfara

now playing

Updated: Dino Melaye's Counsel confirms Senator's abduction

Image result for Dino Melaye celebratingA lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate, Senator Dino Melaye has revealed that he has regained his freedom.

The embattled lawmaker who broke the news of his release on twitter said he thanked God for

ALSO READ: Unknown gunmen abduct Senator Dino Melaye

escaping another dangerous attack after spending 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized.

The Senator was on Thursday reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen on his way to Kogi to answer a court case on gun running. The announcement was made on twitter by another Senator, Ben Bruce, who claimed to have been informed by Dino’s brother.

Related Posts

Gunmen kill newly elected APC LG chairman in Imo

TVCN 0

Two killed, 7 injured as Boko Haram attacks Borno community

TVCN 0

APC beyond a party that exists mainly for elections – Oshiomhole

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies