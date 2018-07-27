Dino resurfaces, says he spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized

A lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate, Senator Dino Melaye has revealed that he has regained his freedom.

The embattled lawmaker who broke the news of his release on twitter said he thanked God for

ALSO READ: Unknown gunmen abduct Senator Dino Melaye

escaping another dangerous attack after spending 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized.

The Senator was on Thursday reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen on his way to Kogi to answer a court case on gun running. The announcement was made on twitter by another Senator, Ben Bruce, who claimed to have been informed by Dino’s brother.

Share this: Tweet



