Updated: 48 people killed, 500 houses destroyed in Katsina flood

Forty-eight people have now been confirmed dead as a result of a heavy downpour in Jibia local government area of Katsina state. Five hundred houses were destroyed and hundreds of domestic animals lost to the flood.

ALSO READ: Rainstorm kills 25, destroys 80 homes in Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari has paid a sympathy visit to the victims, and pledged that government would do its best to alleviate their hardship.

He has in the meantime directed for an immediate dispatch of thirteen truckloads of relief materials to the victims.

Share this: Tweet



