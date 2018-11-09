Home News Updated: Ondo Assembly gets new Speaker, deputy
Updated: Ondo Assembly gets new Speaker, deputy
Updated: Ondo Assembly gets new Speaker, deputy

Image result for Updated: Ondo Assembly gets new Speaker, deputyMembers of the Ondo State Assembly have elected Olamide George from Akure North state constituency and Abimbola Fajolu from Ile Oluji/ Okeigbo state constituency, as their new Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.They were elected by eighteen members present at the house after the former speaker, Bamidele Oleyeloogun and his Deputy, Iroju Ogundeji was impeached.

The new speaker pledged his loyalty to the state Governor and the APC.

ALSO READ: Ondo Assembly impeaches Speaker, deputy

And earlier there was an uproar at the assembly over the impeachment of former speaker Bamidele Oloyelogun and his deputy Ogundeji Iroju.

Thugs invade Assembly

TVC News gathered that thugs invaded the assembly and began beating assembly staffers and journalists as the security operatives looked on.

Some of the lawmakers even called their families to express concerns about their lives.

