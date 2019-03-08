2019 International Women’s Day: #BalanceforBetter

International Women’s Day takes place on March 8 every year to celebrate women’s rights and inspire people to act in the ongoing fight for gender equality.

The International Women’s Day theme for 2019 is #BalanceforBetter, which emphasizes the importance of achieving a gender-balanced world.

The UN also issued a 2019 theme: “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change”. According to the UN Secretary-General’s message, the UN’s 2019 Women’s Day theme “addresses infrastructure, systems and frameworks that have been constructed largely in line with a male-defined culture. We need to find innovative ways of reimaging and rebuilding our world so that it works for everyone.”

According to the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Global Gender Gap report, gender parity won’t happen for more than 200 years, so the global International Women’s Day campaign has its sights set on lowering that number by focusing on calls-to-action year round.

