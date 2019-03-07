All is set for election in Lagos – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos said it is ready for the smooth conduct of the rerun national assembly elections in the affected constituencies in the state.

Kareemah Salami reports that the Commission has identified six federal constituencies where the national assembly elections were inconclusive on February.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State blamed political thuggery, manual, voting, over-voting amongst other irregularities as reasons for the cancellation

He said the commission is fully prepared ahead of March 9 election alongside the rerun.

INEC is asking all eligible voters to come out en masse and exercise their franchise in an orderly manner on Saturday.

Share this: Tweet



