All sensitive materials retrieved, back to CBN, says Katsina REC

Image result for Sensitive materials retrieved, back to CBN in says Katsina RECThe Resident Electoral commissioner in Katsina state, Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa said the commission has successfully retrieved all election materials earlier distributed to the Local Governments, for safe keep in central bank.

Speaking with TVC NEWS, the commissioner explained that the state received most of the material even before the postponement of the elections.

The commissioner made this known in an interview with TVC News Correspondent in Katsina. He explained that the state received most of the material even before the postponement of the general elections.

He equally confirmed that the configuration of card readers will be completed today (Tuesday).

 

