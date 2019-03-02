Alleged manipulation: Bayelsa East candidates call for cancellation of results

The Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa East Senatorial District has called on security agencies to investigate and punish officers found to have aided the diversion of election materials in Bassambiri. They are also calling for the cancellation of election results from the seven wards in Bassambiri and want another election held in that area.

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party staged a protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday.

Four days after leaders of the party from the Bayelsa East Senatorial District address journalists at a news conference in Yenagoa.

Leaders and candidates of the party in last Saturday’s National Assembly election seek punitive measures against security personnel found to have

displayed unprofessional conduct during the polls.

