Home International Amazon scraps plan to create new headquarters in New York
Amazon scraps plan to create new headquarters in New York
International
World News
0

Amazon scraps plan to create new headquarters in New York

0
0
now viewing

Amazon scraps plan to create new headquarters in New York

Reactions have continued to trail Amazon.com Inc abrupt scrapping of plans for a new headquarters in New York that could have created 25,000 jobs.

The company said on Thursday, it did not see consistently “positive, collaborative” relationships with state and local officials.

Opponents of the project feared congestion and higher rents in Long Island City, Queens, and objected to incentives for a company run by Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man.

The online retailer carried out a highly publicized year-long contest to pick a location for a $5 billion second headquarters, drawing bids from across the United States and Canada.

It ultimately split plans to add 50,000 jobs between New York and Arlington, Virginia, near Washington.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies