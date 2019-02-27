Ambode, Sanwo-Olu congratulate President Buhari

Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his reelection.

The felicitation was contained in a tweet via the governor’s verified Twitter handle, @akinwunmiambode.

Similarly, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory in the just concluded presidential election.

Mr Sanwo-Olu described Buhari’s success at the poll as “not only well-deserving, but a valid testimony to the fact that Nigerians acknowledge and are appreciative of his reformative initiatives designed to bring forth a better Nigeria.”

He described President Buhari as the perfect man for the job of taking Nigeria out of the inherited socio-economic mess.

The APC flagbearer also called on Nigerians to live in peace and harmony.

Share this: Tweet



