Amputee advocates fight to protect patients from costly medical bills

Amputee advocates in the United States are fighting to protect patients from paying costly medical bills.

The group say many health insurance policies fail to cover the basic needs of people who have lost limbs, causing many patients face crippling medical bills and can’t access critical specialist care.

To combat the issue, community leaders around the country are pushing for what they call “insurance fairness” in every U.S. state.

Nathan Simm’s family is one of the advocates for the “insurance fairness” campaign.

Born with a rare condition, six-year-old Nathan become an amputee at just one year old. However, thanks to his his prosthetic leg, he is able to play like any other child.

Shannon said Nathan’s prosthetic costs tens of thousands of dollars, adding that it’s a constant battle to get insurance coverage for everything Nathan needs, as some insurance companies consider prosthetic parts “luxury”.

