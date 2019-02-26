APC warns PDP against premature declaration of winner

The All Progressives Congress, APC has warned the Peoples Democratic Party against discrediting and destabilizing the process that would lead to a logical completion of the Presidential Elections.

The Governing party says the opposition should refrain from heating up the polity by announcing results which go against the established procedure in the Electoral Law.

It urged the PDP to desist from prematurely declaring its candidate as winner and filling the social media space with fake results, which transcend all boundaries of decent conduct.

The All Progressives Congress also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for doing a good job despite the challenges and the delays experienced in some areas.

The party thanked all the regional, continental and global observer groups that have acknowledged the peaceful, transparent process in their various preliminary reports.

