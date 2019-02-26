Home Politics #NigeriaVotes APC warns PDP against premature declaration of winner
APC warns PDP against premature declaration of winner
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC warns PDP against premature declaration of winner

0
0
now viewing

APC warns PDP against premature declaration of winner

now playing

INEC adjourns collation of results to 10am

now playing

PDP rejects presidential, NASS results announced by INEC

now playing

Oscars 2019 : See list of winners from the 91st academy awards

now playing

Senate President, Bukola Saraki loses re-election bid

now playing

Dino Melaye wins Kogi West Senatorial seat

Image result for APC warns PDP against premature declaration of winnerThe All Progressives Congress,  APC has warned the Peoples Democratic Party against discrediting and destabilizing the process that would lead to a logical completion of the Presidential Elections.

The Governing party says the opposition should refrain from heating up the polity by announcing results which go against the established procedure in the Electoral Law.

It urged the PDP to desist from prematurely declaring its candidate as winner and filling the social media space with fake results, which transcend all boundaries of decent conduct.

The All Progressives Congress also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for doing a good job despite the challenges and the delays experienced in some areas.

The party thanked all the regional, continental and global observer groups that have acknowledged the peaceful, transparent process in their various preliminary reports.

Related Posts

INEC adjourns collation of results to 10am

TVCN 0

PDP rejects presidential, NASS results announced by INEC

TVCN 0

Oscars 2019 : See list of winners from the 91st academy awards

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies