Army chief orders officers to deal with electoral violence

The Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has ordered soldiers to deal with electoral violence as the rescheduled polls draw near.

General Buratai stated this at a meeting with General officers Commanding,Brigade Commanders and Principal Staff Officers in Abuja.

He said any soldier that doubts his loyalty to the army authorities has until February the 22nd to resign.

The army chief stressed that all commanders must remain apolitical, enforce restriction of movement during the elections and desist from providing escort duties during the elections.

