Home News Army confirms 66 killed in Kaduna Community clash
News
Nigeria
Image result for Kajuru killingsThe Nigerian army has confirmed the killing of sixty-six people in communities in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

General Officer Commanding, One Division of the army gave the confirmation shortly after a visit with the state governor and other security personnel to the burial sites of the deceased.

The GOC’s pronouncement is corroborated by the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman who was also on the team.

The state governor is pained at the loss of lives and property, but says he has been vindicated.

El-Rufa’i hopes this would silence dissenting voices, who have been labeling him a liar.

The Kaduna governor said more people according to reports were killed beyond the pronouncement by security agencies.

 

