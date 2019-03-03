Banditry: Yari calls for permanent military base in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari has called on security agencies to show more commitment to tackling the Security Challenges facing the state.

He called for the establishment of a permanent military base in Zamfara to check the constant attacks by the armed bandits and other related crimes.

The Governor said this when he led government officials on a condolence visit to Kawaye Village of Anka Local Government area of the state on a condolence visit. Kawaye Community was recently attacked by Armed bandits.

The bandits killed a number of people, destroyed six vehicles, many houses and abducted many women and children.

The Governor and his entourage visited the area to console the families of those that lost their lives and sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said his administration is committed to ending the wanton killings , Cattle Rustling and kidnapping of people across the state.

The Governor also directed the security agencies to deploy troops to the area to ensure that perpetrators were brought to face the justice.

Speaking during the visit, Emir of Anka, Attahiru Ahmad thanked the Governor for the condolence visit and assured him of the people’s Support for his administration in the fight against all forms of crimes in the state.

