News Nigeria February 28, 2019 TVCN Bandits kill 13 in Zamfara state

Invading bandits have killed more than thirteen people in Kawaya Village of Anka, Zamfara state. The marauders were also alleged to have destroyed many houses and vehicles as well as abducted more than thirty people. Details Later.