Home News Bandits kill 13 in Zamfara state
Bandits kill 13 in Zamfara state
News
Nigeria
0

Bandits kill 13 in Zamfara state

0
0
now viewing

Bandits kill 13 in Zamfara state

now playing

Zamfara Governor wants INEC to comply with court order on state's APC primaries

now playing

APC Congresses Appeal Committee promises justice for aggrieved members

Zamfara-State-Map-TVCNews
now playing

Zamfara attack : Armed bandits kill 30 persons in Bawan Daji

now playing

30,000 Orphans to benefit annual Ramadan welfare packages in Zamfara

Buhari-Ghana-TVCNews
now playing

Herdsmen killings : President Buhari visits Zamfara state

Invading bandits have killed more than thirteen people in Kawaya Village of Anka, Zamfara state.

The marauders were also alleged to have destroyed many houses and vehicles as well as abducted more than thirty people.
Details Later.
Related Posts

Zamfara Governor wants INEC to comply with court order on state’s APC primaries

TVCN 0

APC Congresses Appeal Committee promises justice for aggrieved members

TVCN 0
Zamfara-State-Map-TVCNews

Zamfara attack : Armed bandits kill 30 persons in Bawan Daji

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies