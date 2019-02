Residents of Agatu local government area of Benue state are yet to recover from the attack that killed 16 persons.

Read more:https://tvcnews.tv/suspected-herdsmen-kill-16-persons-in-benue/

According to a resident, the attack started in a fish market in the riverine area and some of the victims were traders.

The Gunmen later invaded the community at about 1AM, shot at people, and set houses on fire.

Investigation by the Police is still ongoing as residents say they have been duly informed.

