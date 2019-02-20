Bird flu hits plateau, kills 3,900 birds

An outbreak of bird flu, also known as avian influenza, has hit Plateau State, killing at least three thousand, nine hundred birds.

The Chief Veterinary Officer of the state, Dr Spak Shaset said that the outbreak had affected two farms

in the Jos North killing one thousand birds while two thousand nine hundred birds were lost in Jos South Local Government Areas of the state.

He added that the two farms were disinfected and quarantined to avoid further spread to nearby farms.

The official said the government had taken steps to avert further spread of the disease to other areas of the state, which if left unattended to, could also transmit into human beings, which according to him, could be very disastrous.

Share this: Tweet



