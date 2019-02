The Nigerian Airforce has scrambled its fighter jets to Buni Yadi in Yobe state after Boko Haram attacked the community.

TVC News gathered that the insurgents came in six hilux vehicles and a motorcycle.

They allegedly attacked the military formation and gun battle ongoing.

Residents say the terrorists did not raze any structure in Buni Yadi.

Our Correspondent, Michael Oshomah, insists the attack was repelled by the military and residents told to remain indoors.

