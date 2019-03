The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Taraba state, Abubakar Danladi has been disqualified from contesting the March 9, 2019 election.

This according to the Federal High Court in Jalingo is due to false declaration of age.

But the APC in the state is insisting their candidate will contest as they will appeal against the court’s judgement.

Details later…

