BREAKING: Olatoye Sugar shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ibadan
A serving member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Lagelu/Akinyele Federal constituency, Honorable Olatoye Temitope Sugar has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Olatoye who was also the Senatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party in February 23 national Assembly election, was shot at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan.

He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, where he later died.

