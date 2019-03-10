Breaking: PDP wins Ondo South senatorial district

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Nicholas Tofowomo winner of Ondo south senatorial district election.

He was declared winner of the election after scoring 81, 892 votes to defeat his closest rival, the incumbent senator, Yele Omogunwa of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 55, 610 votes.

INEC had two weeks ago declared the election in the senatorial district inconclusive.

A supplementary election was conducted by INEC in the zone on Saturday.

