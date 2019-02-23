BREAKING: Police confirm three killed, many injured in Rivers

Rivers State Police command has confirmed three persons killed and many injured as voting turned violent in some parts of Rivers state.

Giving a breakdown of the number of casualties in a short statement made available to our Correspondent on Saturday, the command said a Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army was killed and his colleague sustained multiple gunshot wounds in Abonnema.

Also, Police said two persons were killed in Andoni, giving the details of the victims as a former local government chairman and his brother

Police said they’re working on confirming other deaths.

