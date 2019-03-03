Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Buhari promises to appoint only men of integrity
Buhari promises to appoint only men of integrity
Image result for Buhari promises to appoint only men of integrityPresident Muhamadu Buhari has promised to  consider only men with integrity in his Cabinet as he prepares for his next four-year rule.

The President assures Nigerians that only those genuinely interested in the progress of the Country would be appointed.

He says more women and youth would be in his government because of the “significant role” they played toward his re-election.

President Buhari also called on the Nigerian youth to embrace agriculture so as to ensure more food sufficiency .

He said more fertilizers were being made available to Nigerian farmers at a lower rate, to increase agricultural production and reduce food importation.

According to the President, the the country witnessed “rampant infrastructure decay” during the rule of the Peoples democratic party

