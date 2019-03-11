CCT defers ruling on motion filed by Onnoghen

The Code of Conduct Tribunal is currently hearing the application filed by Counsel to Justice Walter Onnoghen and prosecution Counsel, Aliyu Umar.Counsel to Justice Onnoghen informed the Tribunal that out of the 5 application pending before it, only two will be moved.

These applications are challenging the jurisdiction of the Tribunal and the other wants the Tribunal, in order to ensure fair hearing, the Application is seeking the chairman to excuse himself amid the second member of the panel from the trial.

In response, prosecution Counsel urged the Tribunal to dismiss the Application for lacking in merit.

Justice Walter Onnoghen, for the second time made appearance in court, in compliance with the bail condition given by the Chairman of the Tribunal, stating the he must be available through out the period of his trial.

Onnoghen, had pleaded not guilty to the 6 count charge bordering on non asset declaration and operating of foreign account.

Share this: Tweet



