China snowstorm: Disaster relief sent to Qinghai province

The Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China’s Qinghai Province have allocated and transported a total of 36,199.41 tons of forage and fodder to snowstorm-hit areas.

The materials were allocated through purchase by governments and donations from social welfare organizations, in addition to herders’ own purchase.

At present, the total amount of forage stock in various places is about 8,060 tons, which can last for about 20 days.

However, in Zaduo County, the most severely affected area, there are only about 490 tons of fodder in stock, enough to last for about a week only. So the local authority is speeding up the transport of supplies.

Snow removal, transportation of supplies and other work are underway in an orderly manner.

