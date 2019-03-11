Chinese government grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 Jets

The Chinese government has grounded all Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane of the same model shortly after take-off killing everyone on board.

The strict order by China’s aviation authorities comes as the human toll of the crash is still being counted in Ethiopia, which claimed the lives of 157 people from 35 different countries, including Kenya, Canada, China and the United States.

China has one of the world’s largest fleets of Boeing 737 MAX 8, operating 97 of the planes.

The Ethiopian Airlines also announced that it had already grounded its small fleet of Boeing 737 Max 8 jets as an “extra safety precaution” while investigations into the crash continue.

