Court adjourns hearing on trial of Offa robbery suspects

Justice Halimat Saliman of an Ilorin High Court has adjourned hearing on the trial of five accused persons in Offa bank robbery case till 14th and 15th of March.

The hearing, which was slated to hold between Tuesday and Wednesday was stalled due to the absence of the defence counsel, Mathias Emeribe.

The accused persons standing trial, Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salaudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran, were all brought to court.

Prosecution counsel, Wahab Egbewole, who announced the absence of the defence counsel in court on Tuesday, said that Emeribe called about his inability to come and suggested adjournment, which the court reluctantly agreed with.

The presiding judge, Halimat Saliman expressed disappointment over the absence of the defence counsel in court on Tuesday.

