Court of Appeal dismisses judgement disqualifying Sani Danladi
00
Court of Appeal has set aside the judgement of federal High court, Jalingo, disqualifying APC governorship candidate Sani Danladi from contesting the March 9, 2019 election.
Just yesterday, a Federal High Court disqualified Sani Daladi for falsifying his age in documents submitted to the electoral body, INEC.
But despite the Judgment , the state commissioner of police and the INEC Resident Commissioner said Mr Danladi remained the APC candidate except there was a documented directive contrary to that.