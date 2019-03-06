CUPP, IPAC call for redeployment of Bayelsa INEC REC

The Bayelsa Chapter of the Coalition of United Political Parties and the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria are demanding the immediate redeployment of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state.

Their position was informed by the admittance of the Resident Electoral Commissioner that sixty three Card Readers sent to Nembe, Sagbama and

Southern Ijaw are still missing after the Presidential and National Assembly Election.

At a meeting with political parties and representatives of various security agencies, the Resident Electoral Commissioner informed the gathering of

missing Card Readers in some parts of Bayelsa.

The Bayelsa Chapter of the Coalition of United Political Parties has expressed concerns over the theft of Card Readers in the affected areas.

Reactions have also come from the Inter Party Advisory Council in the state.

House of Assembly elections will hold on Saturday amidst concerns of sixty three Card Readers still missing.

