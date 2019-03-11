Efe Ajagba eyes world heavyweight tittle

Rising heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba Says he wants to become the World’s heavyweight champion after stopping veteran Amir Mansour (23-4-1, 16 KOs) in round two.

Ajagba was dominant , knocking Mansour down twice in the first round.

He landed a clean straight right to Mansour that caused him to tumble to the ground.

Mansour made it to the second round but continued to take a beating as Ajagba landed punches to the head consistently.

After the round, referee Thomas Taylor took a long look at Mansour in his corner and decided to call the fight off after two rounds.

