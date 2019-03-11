Home Boxing Efe Ajagba eyes world heavyweight tittle
Efe Ajagba eyes world heavyweight tittle
Boxing
Nigeria
Sports
0

Efe Ajagba eyes world heavyweight tittle

0
0
now viewing

Efe Ajagba eyes world heavyweight tittle

now playing

I want Deontay Wilder next - Anthony Joshua

now playing

"I want the big one, I want ‘big gun’ Wilder" - Anthony Joshua

anthony-joshua-tyson-fury-TVCNews
now playing

I'm ready to 'rock and roll' with Tyson Fury - Anthony Joshua

Mayweather VS McGregor -TVC
now playing

Mayweather vs McGregor fight generates over $600m

Rio-Ferdinand-boxing-TVCNews
now playing

I'm not looking for a career in boxing - Rio Ferdinand

Rising heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba Says he wants to become the World’s heavyweight champion after stopping veteran Amir Mansour (23-4-1, 16 KOs) in round two.

Ajagba was dominant , knocking Mansour down twice in the first round.

He landed a clean straight right to Mansour that caused him to tumble to the ground.

Mansour made it to the second round but continued to take a beating as Ajagba landed punches to the head consistently.

After the round, referee Thomas Taylor took a long look at Mansour in his corner and decided to call the fight off after two rounds.

Related Posts

I want Deontay Wilder next – Anthony Joshua

TVCN 0

“I want the big one, I want ‘big gun’ Wilder” – Anthony Joshua

TVCN 0
anthony-joshua-tyson-fury-TVCNews

I’m ready to ‘rock and roll’ with Tyson Fury – Anthony Joshua

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies