Election postponement: INEC reconfigures card readers in Nasarawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the reconfiguration of its card readers to the new presidential election date slated for 23rd February, 2018.

When TVC News visited the INEC office in the state, officials of the commission who declined to speak, were seen reconfiguring the card readers.

But, residents of the state were seen in clusters outside the commission’s office discussing the postponement.

According to them, the decision has demoralized the zeal towards electing the candidates of their choice.

