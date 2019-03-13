Ex-Jaiz bank staff bags one year for N1.5m fraud

Justice Fadawu Umar of the Borno State High Court, sitting in Maiduguri, has sentenced Imam Malik to one year in prison for fraudulently collecting the sum of N1,500,000 (One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only from one Muhammad Sani Abubakar, for a purported Mudaraba Investment with Jaiz Bank Plc.

The one-count charge against him reads: “That you, Imam Malik, a former staff of Jaiz Bank Plc, sometimes in November 2016, in Maiduguri, Borno State, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of N1,500,000 (One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only from one Muhammad Sani Abubakar, a customer of Jaiz Bank, under the false pretence that the said money will be used to service his interest in Mudaraba Investment, which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320(a) of the Borno State Penal Code Laws cap, 102 and punishable under section 322 of the same law.”

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge on February 4, 2019, when he was arraigned.

The trial judge thus found him guilty and fixed today, March 12, 2019 for sentencing.

In sentencing him, Justice Umar, however, gave him a fine of N100,000, which if he defaults to pay, he would spend the one year in prison.

Share this: Tweet



