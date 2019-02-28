Federer, Tsitsipas reach Dubai duty free tennis quarter finals

Roger Federer was made to work hard by Fernando Verdasco before beating the Spanish veteran 6-3 3-6 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion next faces Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics who beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-2.

Earlier fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece strolled past qualifier Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-3 6-1 in another second round match.

Nick Kyrgios saved three match points on the way to stunning top seed Rafa Nadal 3-6 7-6 7-6 in the second round of the Acapulco International in Mexico

Kyrgios will play Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who defeated American Steve Johnson 7-6(5) 6-4.

World number three Alexander Zverev of Germany came through a tough first set before defeating Spanish veteran David Ferrer 7-6(0) 6-1.

