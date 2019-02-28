Home International Federer, Tsitsipas reach Dubai duty free tennis quarter finals
Federer, Tsitsipas reach Dubai duty free tennis quarter finals
Federer, Tsitsipas reach Dubai duty free tennis quarter finals

Federer, Tsitsipas reach Dubai duty free tennis quarter finals

Federer, Serena click 'greatest selfie of all time' after dream clash

Federer outclasses Thiem, set for knockout stages of his 16th ATP Finals

Federer, Sharapova out in shock upset at US Open

Federer leads Team Europe to victory in first Laver Cup

Roger Federer was made to work hard by Fernando Verdasco before beating the Spanish veteran 6-3 3-6 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion next faces Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics who beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-2.

Earlier fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece strolled past qualifier Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-3 6-1 in another second round match.

Nick Kyrgios saved three match points on the way to stunning top seed Rafa Nadal 3-6 7-6 7-6 in the second round of the Acapulco International in Mexico

Kyrgios will play Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who defeated American Steve Johnson 7-6(5) 6-4.

World number three Alexander Zverev of Germany came through a tough first set before defeating Spanish veteran David Ferrer 7-6(0) 6-1.

