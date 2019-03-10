Home International Flight ET302 crashes with 157 people on board
Flight ET302 crashes with 157 people on board
Flight ET302 crashes with 157 people on board

Flight ET302 crashes with 157 people on board

Image result for Flight ET302 crashes with 157 people on boardEthiopian Airlines’ Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi has crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

The airline said that Flight ET 302 crashed 62 kilometres southeast of the capital Addis Ababa.

The flight left Bole airport in Addis Ababa at 8.38 am local time, before losing contact with the control tower just a few minutes later.

A statement from the airline said Search and rescue operations are in progress and that they have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties.

Its last major crash was in January 2010, when the flight from Beirut went down shortly after take-off.

