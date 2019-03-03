Gateway ICT Polytechnic to bridge technical gap – Rector

A government owned ICT Polytechnic in Ogun state has commenced specialised training for students in order to produce graduates with international relevant skills.

TVC News Correspondent, Kazeem Olowe reports that the management of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade promised Nigerians that the institution will help the country in providing solutions to some of the skill gaps in the society.

Despite being state owned institution, Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade is committed to running programmes with international outlook.

According to the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Isiah Oyeyinka, the institution has been investing heavily on technological based education in

order to produce ICT compliant graduates.

He noted that aside from software development, the mechanical engineering department of the institution will soon take off.

He appealed to the students to move along with trends and be good ambassadors of the institution.

On his part, Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on student matters, Clement Olusegun urged students to face their studies and shun any act that may affect their academic progress.

Gateway ICT Polytecnic Sapade is one of the four specialised polytechnics established by Ogun State Government.

