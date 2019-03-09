Governor Yari commends Zamfara voters over large turnout

Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has expressed satisfaction on the large turn out of voters and the peaceful manner in which the Governorship and State houses of Elections were conduct in the state.

The Governor disclosed this after he cast his vote at Rumfar Malan Isah Polling unit of Galadima ward of Talata Mafara area of the state.

TVC News Ibrahim Bello reports that as early as 7am, eligible Voters in Zamfara State converged in various polling units to elect their Governorship and state Legislatures.

The turn out of the Voters was impressive compared to the last Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar along side his family members were among them and are here at Rumfar Malan Isah Polling Unit of Talata Mafara Local Government to exercises their franchise.

The Governor applauded the maturity and peaceful conducts exhibited by good people of the state during the election.

Election materials were distributed to all the polling units across the state.

In most of the polling units in the state accreditation and Voting Commences Simultaneously as well as in an orderly manner.

Security personnel were also present in most of the polling units visited by TVC News except in some areas where there are still security Challenges.

The elections were mostly conducted in a free and secure atmosphere across the state.

