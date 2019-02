Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed four officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ifon Division at a check point along Ikaro/ Sabo road in Ondo state.

The gunmen, three in number, carried out the operation with a motorcycle.

They also burnt the operations vehicle of the NDLEA officials.

Reports say the NDLEA officers were five in number at the check point but only one of them escaped and their rifles were taken away.

Share this: Tweet